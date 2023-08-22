The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham police arrested Alexander D. Pasley, 23, Mason, on Aug. 20 on charges of aggravated domestic battery, reckless driving, and interference with reporting of domestic violence.
Effingham police arrested John D. Brown, 52, Neoga, on Aug. 20 on charges of DUI-alcohol, disobeying a traffic control device, aggravated fleeing/eluding, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and operating and uninsured motor vehicle.
Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 43, Charleston, on Aug. 21 in Effingham on a Cumberland County warrant for theft.
Effingham police arrested Amber D. Evans, 35, Shumway, on Aug. 21 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to a corrections officer and resisting a peace officer.
