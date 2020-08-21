Aug. 15
At 8:15 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd and Rickelman a vehicle driven by Brenden J. Byrum, 20, Effingham, struck and damaged a traffic light pole owned by the City of Effingham. Byrum sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Byrum was ticketed for Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident.
Aug. 16
At 3:50 P.M. at the intersection of Jaycee and Banker vehicles driven by Chasity R. Mayhaus, 16, Dieterich, and Stephen C. Shulman, 56, St. Louis, MO, collided. Both drivers sustained injuries; Mayhaus refused treatment and Shulman was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. No citations.
Aug. 18
At 6:00 P.M. at the intersection of Ford and Raney a vehicle driven by Dillon Rensner, 19, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Dakota A. Binder, 22, Effingham. No injuries. Rensner was ticketed for Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, and Improper Lane Use.
Aug. 20
At 4:50 A.M. at the intersection of Keller and the I57 SB/I70 WB Ramp a semi driven by Jamshed Ali, 42, Obetz, OH, struck and damaged a light pole owned by the City of Effingham. No injuries. Ali was ticketed for Improper Lane Use.
At 11:50 A.M. at 2310 N. Raney a vehicle driven by Angela R. Bailey, 52, Montrose, experienced a mechanical failure with the tire, causing the vehicle to strike a curb and leave the roadway. No injuries. Bailey was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Aug. 17
Tommy L. Watts, 50, Effingham Driving While License Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Aug. 18
Kenneth R. Knifley, 26, Effingham Disobeying Traffic Control Device, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Martin A. Hokel, 50, Odin, Driving While License Suspended, Improper Use of Registration, Operating a Vehicle with Expired Registration, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Shane J. Bohn, 47, Mason, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Aug. 19
Juan E. Canfield, 32, Alsip, Driving While License Suspended
Kenneth R. Knifley, 26, Effingham, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
August 20
Joshua S. Travis, 18, Effingham, Driving While License Suspended
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.