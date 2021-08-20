The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 3:09 P.M. Aug. 16 north of the intersection of Raney and Mansfield a vehicle driven by Wesley A. Mansker, 31, Effingham, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Jimmie J. Caraway III, 21, Vandalia.
• Alexa J. Feldhake, 24, Effingham, was cited Aug. 16 for possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin L. Kuhlman, 41, Effingham, was cited Aug. 18 for driving while license suspended.
• Chase S. Ward, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 19 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
