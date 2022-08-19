The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police arrested Steven L. Bailey, 34, Effingham, on Aug. 18 on a charge of aggravated battery.
Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher A. Baker, 37, Newton, on Aug. 18 an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than five grams of meth.
Effingham police arrested Michaela S. Evans, 25, Effingham, on Aug. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating an uninsured vehicle.
Effingham Police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 24, Effingham, on Aug. 18 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and operating a vehicle without a license or insurance.
