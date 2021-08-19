August 6, 2021 – August 13, 2021
On 08/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02441 was recorded from Earl D. Baker, and Pamela J. Baker to Roy Leon Goff, and Winona Kay Goff for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-11-207-004; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 1 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 2 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 3 OL: P:, and J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 4 OL: P:. $79,000.00.
On 08/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02443 was recorded from Jeffrey M. Beyers, and Heather N. Beyers to Andrew F. Economy, and Debra J. Economy for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-02-101-006, and 1116-11-02-101-007; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 72 OL: P:, and BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 73 OL: P:. $500,000.00.
On 08/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02444 was recorded from Tom E. Wheeler, and Tammy L. Wheeler to Cody L. Hatcher, and Jennifer E. Hatcher for property located at Parcel: 1208-30-00-200-018; SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $225,000.00.
On 08/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02453 was recorded from Jean N. Harder, William J. Hoene, Julie Alba, Timothy Hoene, Kathleen Meyer, Brett Hoene, and Lena Manson AKA Lean Manson to Frances Hoene for property located at Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02455 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank Trust Department Trustee of the D and M Vance Trust to David L. Vance for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-04-401-033; Subdivision: CARRIAGE PARK B: L: 25 OL: P:, and CARRIAGE PARK B: L: 26 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R02456 was recorded from Linda Rogers, and Nida Ruth Miller to Thera Ventures LLC. for property located at Parcel: 0819-34-00-400-004; SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $251,638.00.
On 08/09/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02463 was recorded from Fred L. Mahnke, and Joyce Cambruzzi to Barbara E. Mahnke for property located at Subdivision: BASYES ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02466 was recorded from Bradley Lutz, Alan Lutz, Curtis Lutz, and Cory Lutz to Melissa Wooters for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-00-200-002, 1208-04-00-300-001, 1208-04-08-204-001, and 2205-34-17-307-004; Subdivision: L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and L M WRIGHT 1ST ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/10/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02467 was recorded from Melissa Wooters (Trustee) of the Lutz Family Testamentary Trust to Bradley Lutz, Alan Lutz, Curtis Lutz, and Cory Lutz for property located at Parcel: 1304-03-00-200-001; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/10/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R02468 was recorded from Melissa Wooters, and Wilma Rose Lutz (Deceased) to Bradley Lutz, Alan Lutz, Curtis Lutz, and Cory Lutz for property located at Parcel: 1304-03-00-200-001; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/10/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02469 was recorded from Melissa Wooters to Bradley Lutz, Alan Lutz, Curtis Lutz, and Cory Lutz for property located at Parcel: 1304-03-00-200-001; SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/10/2021 a DEED IN TRUST 2021R02470 was recorded from Glen R. Faith, and Philecia J. Faith to Glen R. Faith (Trustee) of the Glen R. Faith Trust, and Philecia J. Faith (Trustee) of the Philecia J. Faith Trust for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-400-001, 0918-02-00-300-008, and 0918-11-00-100-009; SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 08/11/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02474 was recorded from David Kent Curry to Lucille R. Curry, and Jacqueline R. Frahm for property located at SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 22 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 08/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02482 was recorded from Tom E. Wheeler, and Tammy L. Wheeler to David Brummer for property located at Parcel: 1208-29-00-100-031, and 1208-30-00-200-019; SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $237,500.00.
On 08/12/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02491 was recorded from Donald L. Alvis, and Johnadine L. Alvis to Kevin B. Wicker, and Lori A. Ashworth for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-02-201-007, and 1208-28-02-201-008; Subdivision: COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 11 OL: P:, and COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/12/2021 a CEMETERY DEED 2021R02493 was recorded from City of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Ron Latimer, and Lisa Latimer. $993.00.
On 08/12/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02495 was recorded from Brian Eugene Halbrook, and Cynthia Susan Halbrook to Curtis Morrison for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-00-400-008; SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $32,000.00.
On 08/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02505 was recorded from J. Mark Lash (Trustee) of the J. Mark Lash Trust, and Carolyn C. Lash (Trustee) of the Carolyn C. Lash Trust to J. Mark Lash (Trustee) of the J. Mark Lash Trust, and Carolyn C. Lash (Trustee) of the Carolyn C. Lash Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-14-00-400-001; SEC: 14 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 08/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02506 was recorded from Norma J. Dean AKA Norma Dean to Dean E. Fearday, Marcia M. Fearday, Danny C. Reed Jr., and Tiffany L. Reed for property located a Parcel: 0115-21-00-100-008; SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW. $150,000.00.
On 08/13/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02510 was recorded from Patricia A. Davin o Joshua O. Lebon for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-014; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 12 OL: P:, and MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 14 OL: P:. $210,000.00.
On 08/13/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02514 was recorded from Desiree Denson to Joshua Ray Denson AKA Joshua R. Denson for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-067, 0221-01-08-201-079, 0221-01-08-201-080, 0221-01-08-201-081, 0221-01-08-201-082, 0221-01-08-201-083, 0221-01-08-201-085, 0221-01-08-201-087, 0221-01-08-201-088, 0221-01-08-201-089, 0221-01-08-201-090, 0221-01-08-201-091, and 0221-01-08-201-092; Subdivision: CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 1 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 10 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 11 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 12 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 13 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 14 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 2 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 26 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 3 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 4 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 5 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 6 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 7 OL: P:, CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 8 OL: P:, and CARRUTHERS-GREESON B: L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
