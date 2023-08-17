July 28, 2023 – August 4, 2023
On 07/28/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01829 was recorded from Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust to Michael Bradley Weber, and Chelsey Weber for property located at Parcel: 1116-21-00-100-004, 1116-21-00-200-001, and 1116-21-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $75,000.00.
On 07/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01833 was recorded from Tammy Cushing to Devin Carlisle for property located at Subdivision: HERRICK B: 16 L: 7 OL: P:, HERRICK B: 16 L: 8 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 16 L: 9 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 07/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01844 was recorded from Marshall V. Slingerland to Carl R. Panyeno for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $115,000.00.
On 07/31/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01853 was recorded from Douglas W. Newman, and Georgia A. Newman to Douglas W. Newman (Trustee), and Georgia A. Newman (Trustee of the Douglas W. and Georgia A. Newman Trust for property located at Parcel: 0603-02-00-100-004, 0603-02-00-100-005, 0603-02-00-100-006, and 0603-23-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 23 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 07/31/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01854 was recorded from Louis E. Donnel (Trustee), and Christina S. Donnel (Trustee) of the CSD Trust to John H. Pranschke, and Kristy L. Pranschke for property located at Parcel: 1707-03-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $19,500.00.
On 07/31/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01856 was recorded from Bruce R. Steinke, and Sandra L. Steinke to Raven Investments Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-33-04-402-004, 1208-33-04-402-005, 1208-33-04-402-007, and 1208-33-04-402-008; Subdivision: KINGSTONS B: L: 4 OL: P:, KINGSTONS B: L: 5 OL: P:, KINGSTONS B: L: 6 OL: P:, and KINGSTONS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $135,000.00.
On 07/31/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01858 was recorded from Thomas Kyle (Trustee) of the Kenneth F. Kyle Trust to Mary Beth Kyle-Needham (Trustee) of the Mary Beth Kyle-Needham Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-02-201-020, and 1208-28-02-201-021; Subdivision: COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 24 OL: P:, and COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 25 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01861 was recorded from Kyle Brown to Robert Brown for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-301-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/01/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01868 was recorded from Jennifer Poa Mars, and Trent A. Lilly to Nathan C. Cushman, and Kasey N. Atteberry for property located at Parcel: 0825-04-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $400,000.00.
On 08/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01870 was recorded from Trent A. Lilly to Jennifer L. Mars for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-405-002; Subdivision: L H PARKERS SUB OF PT EVEY ADD B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/01/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01871 was recorded from Bill J. Stigers to Lacey N. Stigers for property located at Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 08/02/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01877 was recorded from Roy W. Miller, and Christine M. Miller to RCM Rentals Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 4 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 08/02/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01881 was recorded from Timothy L. Smith, and Mary G. Smith to Puri Traders Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-204-002; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:. $225,000.00.
On 08/04/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01899 was recorded from Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust to Oconee Grain Company for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-14-304-002; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 27 L: 1 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 27 L: 2 OL: P:. and OCONEE B: 27 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/04/2023 a CORPORATE DEED 2023R01900 was recorded from Oconee Grain Company TO Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-14-304-004; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 27 L: 10 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 27 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/04/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01901 was recorded from Andrew F. Economy, and Debra J. Economy to William C. Coleman, and Sara L. Coleman for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-02-101-006, and 1116-11-02-101-007; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 72 OL: P:, and BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 73 OL: P:. $500,000.00.
