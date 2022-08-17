August 5, 2022 – August 12, 2022
On 08/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02081 was recorded from Robert Alan Hays, and Barbara Ann Pirano FKA Barbara Ann Hays to Hallkauf Productions Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-209-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $1,246.00.
On 08/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02086 was recorded from Louella Ann Bence, and Timothy Gaylord Bence to Kyhe M. Wheeler for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-207-008; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $142,000.00.
On 08/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02090 was recorded from Cheryl Nicole Dove NKA Cheryl Nicole Dove- Myers, and David Myers to Amanda N. Walters for property located at Parcel: 0319-11-00-100-004; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $195,000.00.
On 08/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02103 was recorded from Pietro Vitale, and Laura Faith Vitale to George M. Murray for property located at Parcel: 2013-20-00-300-029; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $320,000.00.
On 08/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02104 was recorded from Jacqueline J. Cole to Brian B. Cole, and Janette L. Cole for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-00-200-015; Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 08/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02108 was recorded from Ricky Voyles to Brandy Brummett for property located at Parcel: 0819-32-11-203-005; Subdivision: FANCHER B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, FANCHER B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:, and FANCHER B: 5 L: 3 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 08/09/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02110 was recorded from Jessica Fox County Clerk, and Shelby County Clerk to Shelby County As (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-306-008; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02111 was recorded from Jessica Fox County Clerk, and Shelby County Clerk to Shelby County As (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 1208-28-02-201-019; Subdivision: COON CREEK ESTATES B: L: 23 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02112 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to Shelby County As (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-200-022; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 08/09/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02113 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to Shelby County As (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-08-203-001; Subdivision: JACOB CUTLER ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02114 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to Shelby County As (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-18-306-002; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 39 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R02115 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to Shelby County As (Trustee) for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-12-204-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 31 L: 11 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 31 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02121 was recorded from Trevor L. Blackwell to Trenton Langston for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-209-001; Subdivision: MOULTON B: 18 L: 2 OL: P:. $82,000.00.
On 08/10/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02124 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, Findlay Cemetery, and the Cemeteries of Okaw Bluff and Todd’s Point to Harley E. Vadakin, and Susan A. Vadakin. $0.00.
On 08/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02138 was recorded from T Q Sanner Farms Inc. to Sanner Chapel, and the Board of Trustees of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Penn Township for property located at Parcel: 1302-20-00-200-002. $0.00.
On 08/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02139 was recorded from Sanner Chapel, The Board of Trustees of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Penn Township, AKA Sanner Chapel United Methodist Church to TQ Sanner Farms for property located at Parcel: 1302-20-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02140 was recorded from Sanner Chapel, The Board of Trustees for the Methodist Episcopal Church of Penn Township, AKA Sanner Chapel United Methodist Church to Joel D. Ruppert for property located at Parcel: 1302-20-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 14 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02143 was recorded from Patricia Ann Norkunas, Robert Skylar Thimens, Todd Thimens, and Jennifer Thimens Gawanda to Joseph Lee Pryor for property located at Parcel: 1208-23-03-302-014, 1208-23-03-302-015, and 1208-23-03-302-017; Subdivision: ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 1 OL: P:, ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 2 OL: P:, and ARROWHEAD POINT B: L: 6 OL: P:. $157,500.00.
On 08/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02144 was recorded from Sandra L. Yates to James W. Dial for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 14 L: 1 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02145 was recorded from Janice K. Shonkwiler to Janice K. Shonkwiler (Trustee) of the Janice K. Shonkwiler Farm Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-26-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 08/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02153 was recorded from Patricia Jarnagin, FKA Patricia Doty to Paul E. Blythe for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-401-005; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 19 OL: P:. $88,500.00.
