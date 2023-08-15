The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 20, Effingham, on Aug. 13 in Watson on a charge of criminal damage to property less than $300.
Effingham County deputies arrested Noah A. Rebollo, 24, on Aug. 13 in Effingham on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Kayla M. Bissel, 33, on Aug. 14 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham County deputies arrested Catherine N. O’Sullivan, 39, Las Vegas, Nev., on Aug. 14 in Keptown on a charge of obstructing identification and a Las Vegas police department warrant for fraud.
