Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 30, Effingham, on Aug. 13 on a Lee County warant for aggravated battery. Rauch was in custody at last report.
Effingham County deputies arrested Skylar L. Prather, 19, Effingham, on Aug. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for criminal sexual assault. Prather was in custody at last report.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kage A. Bolyard, 19, Brownstown, on Aug. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for predatory criminal sexual assault. Bolyard was in custody at last report.
Effingham police arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, on Aug. 14 on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of meth possession. Stephens was in custody at last report.
