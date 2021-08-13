The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 10:12 A.M. Aug. 11 at the intersection of Evergreen and Maple a vehicle driven by Barbara M. Niebrugge, 81, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Sharon L. Babbs, 64, Effingham.
• At 5:38 P.M. Aug. 12 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Sarah J. Anderson, 34, Sandoval, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Laura A. Miller, 41, Tolono. Anderson’s vehicle then proceeded to drive around Miller’s vehicle, jump a curb, and flee the scene. No injuries were reported at the time. Citations are pending as the incident is still under investigation.
