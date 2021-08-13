The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Lindsey Jo M. Graham, 35, Effingham, Aug. 12 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. Graham posted $200 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Corey W. Dasenbrock, 44, Effingham, Aug. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of meth delivery less than five grams. Dasenbrock was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Brenna L. Angel, 19, St. Elmo, Aug. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of delivery of 15 grams and less than 100 grams of meth. Angel posted $375 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.