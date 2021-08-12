July 30, 2021 – August 6, 2021
On 07/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02344 was recorded from GM Millwork Inc. to Brew Bank Saloon Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-408-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 11 L: 5 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 11 L: 6 OL: P:. $211,776.00.
On 07/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R0234 was recorded from Marilyn J. Easter, and Clifford Easter to Lisa Graham for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-00-300-006; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $50,000.00.
On 08/02/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02352 was recorded from Bradley Smith, and Michelle Smith to Andrew Dougherty for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-402-005; Subdivision: CUTLER & RENSHAW B: 6 L: 2 OL: P:. $84,900.00.
On 08/02/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02357 was recorded from Ruth Huber, Linda L. Carlton –Huber, and Linda L. Huber (Trustee) of the Linda L. Huber Trust to Linda L. Huber (Trustee) of the Linda L. Huber Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-14-309-001, and 2409-36-14-309-002; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/02/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02364 was recorded from Larry Arnold to Julie Kemme for property located at Parcel: 0825-01-00-400-009; SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 08/04/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02382 was recorded from William M. Walk (Trustee) of the William M. Walk Trust, and Doris Ann M. Walk (Trustee) of the Doris Ann M. Walk Trust to Dalton M. Walk for property located at Parcel: 2127-02-00-300-012; SEC: 2 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 08/04/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02383 was recorded from Michael L. Swiney (Trustee), and Brad L. Sims (Trustee) of Trust No. 8930 to Michael L. Swiney, Stasia Andrew, Annette Ormsby, Brad L. Simms, and Lisa Ledbetter for property located at Parcel: 0603-16-00-200-002; SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 08/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02401 was recorded from Lindsay J. Chandler to Ryanne N. Thompson for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-307-002; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 7 L: 11 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 7 L: 12 OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 08/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02403 was recorded from Sharon K. Land to Troy Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 2205-20-00-300-004; SEC: 20 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $330,000.00.
On 08/04/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02404 was recorded from Donna Stretch to Trent Uphoff for property located at Parcel: 2205-20-00-300-005; SEC: 20 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 20 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $330,000.00.
On 08/05/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02424 was recorded from Stephen K. Dyson (Trustee) of the John Douglas Dyson Trust to Andrew Guajardo, and Kathryn Guajardo for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-14-301-009; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: 1 L: 16 OL: P:. $110,000.00.
On 08/05/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02425 was recorded from Dr. Robert D. Dyson, Stephen K. Dyson, John Patrick Dyson, Carol J. Dyson, and John D. Dyson (Deceased) to Andrew Guajardo, and Kathryn Guajardo for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-14-301-008; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: L: 15 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/05/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02426 was recorded from Stephen K. Dyson, Carol J. Dyson, Margaret Elizabeth Dyson (Deceased), and John Patrick Dyson to Andrew Guajardo, and Kathryn Guajardo for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-14-301-007; Subdivision: NORTHCUTTS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 08/05/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02408 was recorded from Jerry L. Woodard, and Donna L. Woodard to Pansy Kirgan, and John W. Kirgan for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-209-017; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 3RD ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $71,900.00.
On 08/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02441 was recorded from Earl D. Baker, and Pamela J. Baker to Roy Leon Goff, and Winona Kay Goff for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-11-207-004; Subdivision: J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 1 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 2 OL: P:, J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 3 OL: P:, and J A ROUNDY ADD OCONEE B: 25 L: 4 OL: P:. $79,000.00.
On 08/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02443 was recorded from Jeffrey M. Beyers, and Heather N. Beyers to Andrew F. Economy, and Debra J. Economy for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-02-101-006, and 1116-11-02-101-007; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 72 OL: P:, and BEYERS LAKE ESTATES IV B: L: 73 OL: P:. $500,000.00.
On 08/06/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02444 was recorded from Tom E. Wheeler, and Tammy L. Wheeler to Cody L. Hatcher, and Jennifer E. Hatcher for property located at Parcel: 1208-30-00-200-018; SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $225,000.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.