The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham police arrested Jerry D. Guthrie, 45, Effingham, on Aug. 19 on charges of theft and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Effingham police arrested Kayla M. Bissel, 33, Effingham, on Aug. 10 on charges of DUI-alcohol and improper lane usage.
Illinois State Police arrested James E. McKay Jr., 31, Lizella, Geogia, on Aug. 10 on a Bibb County, Georgia warrant for three counts of aggravated assault.
