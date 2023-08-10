The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Travis Ryan Hess, 30, Salem, in Douglas Township on Aug. 8 on a charge of public indecency.
Effingham police arrested Theresa A. Rotondo, 59, Effingham, on Aug. 8 on a charge retail theft.
Effingham police arrested Timothy Paul Eskew, 52, Effingham, on Aug. 8 on a charge of criminal trespass.
Effingham police arrested Nathaniel T. Martin, 26, Effingham, on Aug. 8 on a charge of criminal damage to property great than $500.
Illinois State POlice arrested Celia L. Sanders, 55, Charleston, on Aug. 9 in Effingham on charges of possession of meth less than 5 grams, and Effingham County and Fayette County warrants for contempt.
Illinois State POlice arrested Tammy J. Williams, 54, Edgewood, on Aug. 9 in Edgewood on a charge of possession of meth less than 5 grams.
