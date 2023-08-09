July 21, 2023 – July 28, 2023
On 07/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01760 was recorded from Pamela Jo Anderson to Pamela Jo Anderson, and Thomas W. Anderson for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01761 was recorded from M. Leann Weber to Anthony Edward Taylor, and Joanne J. Taylor for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-001; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 5 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 6 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01763 was recorded from Michael A. Warner to Gene A. Warner for property located at Parcel: 1526-03-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $32,400.00.
On 07/21/2023 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R01766 was recorded from Nichole Guthridge (Administrator), Gwendolyn McTeer (Administrator), Myah Baker, and Duane E. Baker (Deceased) to Gwendolyn McTeer, Taylor Morgan McArthur, Logan Duane Baker, and Nichole Guthridge for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-020; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01769 was recorded from John C. Mikeworth, and Brenda L. Mikeworth to Taylor Clark for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-206-012; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01774 was recorded from William G. Lockart, and Brian R. Green to Cordes Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-410-013; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 07/24/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01776 was recorded from Cochrans Grove Cemetery Association to Melinda Ann Chapman, and Kenneth Woodrow Chapman. $600.00.
On 07/24/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01783 was recorded from Ryan L. Christensen to Ashley D. Christensen for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-411-004; Subdivision: WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:, WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 8 OL: P, and WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/24/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01785 was recorded from Scott S. Reed to Dena L. Reed for property located at Parcel: 0417-13-00-300-013; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 07/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01786 was recorded from Village Of Findlay to Blue Bone Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2205-34-17-304-012, 2205-34-17-304-013, 2205-34-17-304-014, 2205-34-17-304-015, and 2205-34-17-304-016; Subdivision: GRADE SCHOOL ADDITION B: L: 1 OL: P:, GRADE SCHOOL ADDITION B: L: 2 OL: P:, GRADE SCHOOL ADDITION B: L: 3 OL: P:, GRADE SCHOOL ADDITION B: L: 4 OL: P:, and GRADE SCHOOL ADDITION B: L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01788 was recorded from Rande Lynn Hempen, and Meredith Suzanna Barnes to Thomas W. Moll for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-312-007; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: L: OL: 4 P:. $99,999.00.
On 07/24/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01790 was recorded from Clinton A. Finke Sr. to Katherlyn Bridges for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-402-006; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 5 L: OL: P:. $30,000.00.
On 07/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01792 was recorded from Elliott Smithson, and Robert James Smithson Jr. to Raquel Rice for property located at Parcel: 0417-08-00-300-007; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW SW. $190,000.00.
On 07/25/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01794 was recorded from Timothy Dunaway, Tina Richards, and Donald L. Dunaway (Deceased) to Janet Kave Banning for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-311-003, and 0524-03-17-311-004; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 4 OL: P:, CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 5 OL: P:, CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 6 OL: P:, and CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 8 L: 7 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 07/25/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01797 was recorded from Nathan Cushman, and Kasey Nicole Atteberry to Nathan Rouleau, and Chelsey Rouleau for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-14-307-003; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 5 L: 1 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 5 L: 2 OL: P:. $100,000.00.
On 07/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01800was recorded from Craig D. Sutton, and Candace J. Sutton to Rector Property Management And Investing Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-107; Subdivision: MATOGA HEIGHTS B: L: R12 OL: P:. $210,000.00.
On 07/26/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01803was recorded from /RONALD Richard Ragan (Trustee) of the Ronald Richard Ragan Trust, Carol Davis, Alan Ragan, and Denna Beck to Denna Beck, Jana D. Donahue, and Alaina Marquis for property located at Parcel: 0319-03-00-300-008; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $189,900.00.
On 07/26/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01804was recorded from City Of Shelbyville, and Glenwood Cemetery to Glen Fisher, and Ann Fisher. $675.00.
On 07/26/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R01808was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and James D. Cox to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-15-405-003; Subdivision: J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 15 OL: P:, and J T HERRICKS ADD HERRICK B: 5 L: 16 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/26/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R01809was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Adelaide Horn to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-17-303-004; Subdivision: BOLT & HERRICK B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, and BOLT & HERRICK B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/26/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R01810was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Candace S. Stephens to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 0918-07-20-401-006; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 07/26/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R01811was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Matthew P. Shook to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-13-312-002; Subdivision: STRASBURG B: 17 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/26/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R01812was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Capper Energy Llc. to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 2072-00-00-000-014; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 07/26/2023 a TAX DEED 2023R01813was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk, and Walter I. Black, and Loni D. Black to Shelby County as Trustee for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-15-401-003; Subdivision: EILERS 2ND ADD W O TO TOWER HILL B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, EILERS 2ND ADD W O TO TOWER HILL B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:, EILERS 2ND ADD W O TO TOWER HILL B: 1 L: 5 OL: P:, and EILERS 2ND ADD W O TO TOWER HILL B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/27/2023 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R01824 was recorded from Jonathan Roy Davis (Administrator, and Jack H. Davis Jr. (Deceased) to Jonathan Roy Davis for property located at Parcel: 1812-02-00-400-011; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 07/27/2023 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R01825 was recorded from Jonathan Roy Davis (Administrator, and Jack H. Davis Jr. (Deceased) to Jack Henry Davis III for property located at Parcel: 1812-02-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 07/28/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01829 was recorded from Kenneth J. Flesch (Trustee) of the Kenneth J. Flesch Trust to Michael Bradley Weber, and Chelsey Weber for property located at Parcel: 1116-21-00-100-004, 1116-21-00-200-001, and 1116-21-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 21 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT:. $75,000.00.
On 07/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01833 was recorded from Tammy Cushing to Devin Carlisle for property located at Subdivision: HERRICK B: 16 L: 7 OL: P:, HERRICK B: 16 L: 8 OL: P:, and HERRICK B: 16 L: 9 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 07/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01844 was recorded from Marshall V. Slingerland to Carl R. Panyeno for property located at Parcel: 0221-15-00-400-010; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $115,000.00.
