July 23, 2021 – July 30, 2021
On 07/23/2021 an EXECUTOR DEED 2021R02269 was recorded from Kurt Kennell, and Harold R. Kennell (Deceased) to Ronald Roy Stephens for property located at Parcel: 1812-36-00-400-004; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $45,000.00.
On 07/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02270 was recorded from Brock Dunaway to CJ Restorations LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-103-008; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 25 L: 3 OL: P:. $45,900.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02274 was recorded from Charlotte L. Hendryx to Matthew A. Pittman, and Amber R. Pittman for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-113-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 35 L: 2 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 35 L: 3 OL: P:. $77,000.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02276 was recorded from Kevin C. Davis, and Jenny M. Davis to John Eytchison for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-204-002; Subdivision: PONTINGS 2ND ADD B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and PONTINGS 2ND ADD B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02279 was recorded from John Pogue, David L. Askins, and Jody L. Askins to Collin E. Miller, and Courtney D. Miller for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-102-006; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 23 L: 6 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 23 L: 7 OL: P:. $109,900.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02283 was recorded from Connelly Farms LLC. to Dgogfindlayil04142021 LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-00-400-001; SEC: 33 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $50,000.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02287 was recorded from Joshua O. Lebon to Clinton Voyles for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-22-403-023; Subdivision: MEADOWS SUBDIVISION B: L: 23 OL: P:. $155,000.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02295 was recorded from Jack L. Penrod, and Rene Poa Rudniski to Stoney Falk, and Ashley Falk for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-203-008; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 7TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, PRESCOTTS 7TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 7TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 07/26/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02297 was recorded from Thomas Leland Moffett AKA Leland Moffett, and Marianna C. Moffett to Thomas Leland Moffett AKA Leland Moffett and Marianna C. Moffett for property located at Parcel: 0115-13-00-300-005, 0115-14-00-300-003, 0115-16-00-400-001, 0115-19-00-300-004, 0115-21-00-400-004, 0115-21-00-400-005, 0115-22-00-100-009, 0115-23-00-100-001, 0115-24-00-100-002, 0115-24-00-100-004, 0115-26-00-200-007, 1614-13-00-400-003, and 1614-13-00-400-004; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 22 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 24 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE.$0.00.
On 07/26/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02299 was recorded from Darlene F. Lively, and Brent J. Lively to Rosemary Bartels for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-211-002; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 12 L: 7 OL: P:. $145,000.00.
On 07/27/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02305 was recorded from Scott Abendroth, and Tanner Abendroth to Betty Jo Maples for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-303-026; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 79 OL: P:. $180,000.00.
On 07/28/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02309 was recorded from Scott Edward Abendroth to Tanner Abendroth for property located at Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 13 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES B: L: 14 OL: P:, GARDEN ACRES B: L: 15 OL: P:, and GARDEN ACRES B: L: 16 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/29/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02318 was recorded from P & N Properties Inc. to Laurie D. Harley for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-201-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 15 L: OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 07/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02319 was recorded from Dalton Gatton, and Ashley Gatton to Elliott Smithson for property located at Parcel: 0417-08-00-300-007; SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW SW. $185,000.00.
On 07/29/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02322 was recorded from Noel D. Helton to Andrew Duncan for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-106-001; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 10 L: OL: P:. $123,000.00.
On 07/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02344 was recorded from GM Millwork Inc. to Brew Bank Saloon Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-15-408-001; Subdivision: STEWARDSON B: 11 L: 5 OL: P:, and STEWARDSON B: 11 L: 6 OL: P:. $211,776.00.
On 07/30/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02347 was recorded from Marilyn J. Easter, and Clifford Easter to Lisa Graham for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-00-300-006; SEC: 13 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $50,000.00.
