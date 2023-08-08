The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham police arrested Melody R. Whalin, 24, Effingham, on Aug. 6 on a Fayette County warrant for driving while license suspended.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jason. J. Suckow, 28, Mason, in Effingham on Aug. 7 on charges of DUI and improper operation of an ATV.
Altamont police arrested Lisa A. Tipsword, 32, Effingham on Aug. 7 on a charge of DUI.
Effingham County deputies arrested Nicholas J. Herboth, 32, Teutopolis, on Aug. 7 in Effingham on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth between 5 and 15 grams, possession of meth with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams, operation of a vehicle with expired registration and improper display of registration.
