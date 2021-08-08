The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• The Effingham Police Department arrested Alonzo J. Hoyer, 39, Effingham, on Aug. 7 on a charge of criminal trespass to property. Hoyer remained jailed at last report.
• The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested Crystal N. Smith, 34, Effingham, on a charge of making a false 911 cal. Smith remained jailed at last report.
• The Effingham Police Department arrested Fernando R. Garcia, 36, Rantoul, on a charge of domestic battery. Garcia remained jailed at last report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.