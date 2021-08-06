The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Anthony R. Duprey, 28, Georgetown, Aug. 5 on a Park County, Indiana warrant for the original charge of check fraud. Duprey was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Anthony D. Foote, 26, Effingham, Aug. 5 on and Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery. Foote was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Kevin W. Wardlow, 55, Oreana, Aug. 6 on charges of obstructing justice/destroying evidence, driving while license was revoked and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wardlow was given a notice to appear in court and released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Chelsey N. Westbrook, 25, Charleston, Aug. 6 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving with a suspended license. Westbrook was given a notice to appear in court and released.
