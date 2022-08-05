The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Altamont Police arrested Cody J. Sapp, 37, Altamont, on Aug. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of theft.
Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua J. Mohn, 47, Decatur, on Aug. 4 on a Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of speeding 35 m.p.h. over the speed limit.
Effingham police arrested Ancuta Dinca, 25, Fullerton, Cal., on Aug. 4 on a charge of retail theft greater than $300.
Effingham police arrested Mark D. Fuesting, 54, Effingham, on Aug. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for meth possession of less than 100 grams, obstructing a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer.
Effingham police arrested Alex Boana, 25, Fullerton, Cal., on Aug. 4 on charges of retail theft over $300 and no valid driver’s license.
