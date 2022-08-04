July 22, 2022 – July 29, 2022
On 07/22/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01965 was recorded from Jennifer R. Ampuja (Trustee) of the Jennifer R. Ampuja Trust to Nicholas J. McCormick, and Kelly M. McCormick for property located at Parcel: 1520-08-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $180,000.00.
On 07/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01967 was recorded from Brianna R. Coss to Patricia K. Maton for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-07-208-001; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 10 L: 1 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 10 L: 2 OL: P:, OCONEE B: 10 L: 3 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 10 L: 4 OL: P:. $27,500.00.
On 07/22/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R01968 was recorded from Jeremy R. Oldham (Administrator), and Victoria Brady ME (Deceased) to Julianne Schultz for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-303-016; Subdivision: JF KULLS B: L: 21 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 07/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01970 WAS RECORDED FROM John E. Roessler, Jerry E. Roessler (Trustee) of the Jerry E. Roessler Trust to Jill Wade, Nicholas J. Dunaway, Ann Dunaway, Lucas Dunaway, Emily Dunaway, and Brock J. Dunaway for property located at Parcel: 1812-08-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $560,000.00.
On 07/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01973 was recorded from Sharon Gunnigle, and John R. Gunnigle to SBG Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-200-003, and 2311-08-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 07/25/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01974 was recorded from The Village of Findlay to Mike Totten, and Patricia Totten for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-212-013; Subdivision: TOWN OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/26/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01985 was recorded from Jay Wesley Hughes, and Sarah Lynn Hughes to Marybeth Herrington for property located at Parcel: 0115-03-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 07/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01989 was recorded from Michael A. Miller, and Patricia Miller FKA Patricia Campbell to Lindsay K. Collins, and William J. Collins Jr. for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-310-003; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 10 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 11 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 12 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 7 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 8 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 11 L: 9 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 07/26/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R01991 was recorded from Gary L. Fathauer, and Kay E. Fathauer to Gary L. Fathauer (Trustee) of the Trust No. 021043, of the Gary Lee Fathauer Trust, and Kay E. Fathauer (Trustee) of Trust No. 111147, and the Kay Ellen Fathauer Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-32-05-106-003; Subdivision: GREGORY & LONGENBACH MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 5 OL: P:, GREGORY & LONGENBACH MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:, GREGORY & LONGENBACH MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 7 OL: P:, and GREGORY & LONGENBACH MOWEAQUA B: 6 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/26/2022 a GUARDIANS DEED 2022R01992 was recorded from Angela Leister (Guardian), Judith K. Lockwood-Merriman FKA Judy K. Lockwood to Mitchell Stewart for property located at Parcel: 1520-05-00-100-014, and 1520-06-00-200-007; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $65,000.00.
On 07/26/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01995 was recorded from J. Michael Killam Sr. to John Parks for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-20-409-022; Subdivision: SHELBYVILLE B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $20,478.00.
On 07/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R02000 was recorded from Brandon E. Sarver to Alexandria K. Hennigh for property located at Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/27/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02006 was recorded from Larry R. Casner (Trustee) of the Larry R. Casner Trust, and Sharon K. Casner (Trustee) of the Sharon K. Casner Trust to L & S Casner Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-20-00-100-006; Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02014 was recorded from Michael E. Oller, and Linda M. Oller to Brandon J. Sullivan for property located at Parcel: 2013-17-00-100-023; Subdivision: SHELBY TOOL & DIE B: L: 5 OL: P:. $215,000.00.
On 07/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02022 was recorded from Floyd F. Hilligoss, and Katherine L. Harley to Logan Williams for property located at Parcel: 1520-02-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $167,000.00.
On 07/29/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R02024 was recorded from Helton Cemetery to Kate McGonigal. $0.00.
On 07/29/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R02029 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee), and the Cheryl McClellan Illinois Land Trust to Bradley Wayne Storm, and Kimberly Dawn Storm for property located at Parcel: 0221-05-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $500,000.00.
On 07/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02037 was recorded from Jessie L. Knearem to Jamey G. Prosser for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-019; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 17 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 18 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 07/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R02039 was recorded from W. R. McCollum Jr., and Catherine J. McCollum to Matthew Boelke for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-04-201-009; Subdivision: FAIRWAY CONDO'S ADD 1 B: L: 191 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
