The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 47, Effingham, in Effingham on Aug. 1 on a charge of violating an order of protection.
Effingham police arrested James T. Wilder, 37, Effingham, on Aug. 2 on a Leake Count, MIssouri warant for tampering with evidence and intimidating a witness.
Effingham County deputies arrested Michael E. Cowger, 38, Dieterich, in Beecher City on Aug. 2 of charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 5 grams of meth criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.
Effingham police arrested Brian K. Levitty, 45, Effingham, on Aug. 2 on charges of disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.
