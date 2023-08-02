July 7, 2023 – July 21, 2023
On 07/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01646 was recorded from David Douglas, and Genevieve Douglas to Jonathan Mast, and Lainey Mast for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-202-006; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 39 L: OL: P:. $105,000.00.
On 07/07/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01650 was recorded from Edward A. Rohrer, and Denise A. Rohrer to Lorence E. Davis (Trustee) of the Lorence E. Davis Trust for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-200-046, and 1812-14-01-101-010; Subdivision: BOARMAN ESTATES B: L: 3 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $325,000.00.
On 07/10/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01655 was recorded from Daniel L. Hughes to Daniel L. Hughes (Trustee) of the Raycay Trust for property located at Parcel: 0221-02-00-200-006; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 07/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01658 was recorded from Scott M. Lantz, and Kathryn A. Lantz to TML Furr Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-10-00-100-006, and 1812-10-00-300-013; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $1,088,000.00.
On 07/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01661 was recorded from Matthew M. Miller, and Toni M. Blaine NKA Toni Miller to Zachariah W. Bryan, and Kendra L. Bryan for property located at Parcel: 2013-06-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $250,000,00.
On 07/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01665 was recorded from Jeffrey Nelson Bishop, and Debra Sue Bishop to Max Zientara for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-401-008; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 22 OL: P:. $76,000.00.
On 07/10/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01665 was recorded from Zack Bryan, and Kendra Brewer NKA Kendra Bryan to Shane Howell, and Megan Howell for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-08-207-002; Subdivision: J A BOWMAN & REISS ADOLPH B: 9 L: 4 OL: P:, and J A BOWMAN & REISS ADOLPH B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:. $133,000.00.
On 07/12/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01675 was recorded from John R. Brix, and Sandra M. Brix to John R. Brix (Trustee) of the John Robert Brix Trust No. JRB070723for property located at Parcel: 1812-15-00-400-013; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 07/12/2023 a DEED IN TRUST 2023R01676 was recorded from John R. Brix, and Sandra M. Brix to Sandra M. Brix (Trustee) of the Sandra Marie Brix Trust No. 070723 for property located at Parcel: 1812-14-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 07/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01680 was recorded from Steven G. Spannagel to Carol S. Spannagel Salazar for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-304-013; Subdivision: JF KULLS B: L: 10 OL: P:, JF KULLS B: L: 11 OL: P:, JF KULLS B: L: 6 OL: P:, and JF KULLS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $87,500.00.
On 07/13/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01682 was recorded from Ronald Richard Ragan (Trustee) of the Ronald Richard Ragan Trust, Carol Davis, Alan Ragan, and Denna Beck to Alan Ragan, and Diane Ragan for property located at Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 07/13/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01689 was recorded from Timothy Clark, Kristi Sowers, and Glenda C. Clark (Deceased) to Timothy Clark for property located at Parcel: 1208-04-08-202-001; Subdivision: BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, and BARES ADD FINDLAY B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $12,000.00.
On 07/13/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01691 was recorded from Michael E. Myers (Trustee), Susan D. Burgener (Trustee), and Thomas S. Myers (Trustee) of the DEM and JAM Trust for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-17-305-003; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 19 L: 13 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 19 L: 14 OL: P:. $101,000.00.
On 07/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01697 was recorded from Jennifer J. Coleman to Stacy A. Cole for property located at Parcel: 0115-06-00-300-004, and 1614-10-00-400-020; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $174,661.52.
On 07/14/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01699 was recorded from Jennifer J. Coleman to Cary R. Cole for property located at Parcel: 0115-06-00-300-004, and 1614-10-00-400-020; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 6 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $96,973.81.
On 07/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01704 was recorded from Kenton W. Tabor to Ginger Barter for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-108-011; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 12 L: 9 OL: P:. $39,500.00.
On 07/17/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01712 was recorded from Cathie Cone McOwen (Trustee) FKA Cathie Cone Auvenshine (Trustee) of the Kathleen Cone Trust to Cat Legacy Properties Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 07/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01717 was recorded from Austin E. Deal, Kaylie N. Weiderman NKA Kaylie Deal to Matthew Miller, and Toni M. Miller for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-01-102-003; Subdivision: OAK TERRACE SUBDIVISION PLAT 1 B: L: 39 OL: P:. $202,500.00.
On 07/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01719 was recorded from Jeffrey A. Kunkel to Stephen M. Liedtke, and Carolyn A. Liedtke for property located at Parcel: 1116-10-04-201-012; Subdivision: FAIRWAY CONDOMINIMUMS ADDITION II(PART OF BEYERS LAKE 13TH) B: L: 194 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 07/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01721 was recorded from Nathan G. Wilbur, and Julie K. Wilbur to Timothy T. Day for property located at Parcel: 2311-18-00-300-026; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $220,000.00.
On 07/17/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01724 was recorded from Veda J. Woods to Robin J. Munson, Kirk F. Woods, Tina C. Scott, Kevin W. Woods, Grant D. Woods, and Kenneth W. Woods for property located at Parcel: 1208-34-00-300-026; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 07/18/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01727 was recorded from Larry E. Durbin to Durbin Family Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-23-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE, and SEC: 23 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 07/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01729 was recorded from William P. Wilson III to Foor Property Management Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-314-004; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 9 L: 3 OL: P:. $4,500.00.
On 07/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01731 was recorded from Lora Keator to Rebecca A. Bennett for property located at Parcel: 0524-16-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $100,000.00.
On 07/18/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01733 was recorded from Ronald Richard Ragan (Trustee) of the Ronald Richard Ragan (Trust, Carol Davis, Alan Ragan, and Dena Beck to Zach Rincker, and Stacey Rincker for property located at Parcel: 0319-03-00-300-008; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $292,765.00.
On 07/19/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01738 was recorded from James S. Benson to Clair Martin, Burnell Martin, and Bradley Martin for property located at Parcel: 0819-32-00-400-013, and 0819-32-00-400-017; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $254,280.00.
On 07/19/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01741 was recorded from Richard E. Cook, and Janet L. Cook to E & B Investments Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-201-008; Subdivision: ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 07/19/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01744 was recorded from Lynnette Hermann, DBA Hermann Construction to Robert C. Leonard for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-103-002; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 07/19/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01745 was recorded from Townships of Okaw & Todd's Point, and the Findlay Cemetery to Janice Lee Mack. $0.00.
On 07/19/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01747 was recorded from Townships of Okaw & Todd's Point, and the Wright Cemetery to Richard Totten, and Mary Totten. $0.00.
On 07/19/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01753 was recorded from Wade Zerkle to Grady Jones for property located at Parcel: 0319-10-06-104-004; Subdivision: CLARKSBURG B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and CLARKSBURG B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 07/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01755 was recorded from Don Jones to Tess Miller for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-313-002, and 1707-15-17-313-004; Subdivision: MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 4 L: 11 OL: P:, MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:, MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $132,000.00.
On 07/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01759 was recorded from Paul F. Fleming, and Beverly A. Fleming to John M. Reynolds for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-00-200-004; Subdivision: SMITH B: L: 3 OL: P:, and SMITH B: L: 5 OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 07/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01760 was recorded from Pamela Jo Anderson to Pamela Jo Anderson, and Thomas W. Anderson for property located at Parcel: 0524-01-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01761 was recorded from M. Leann Weber to Anthony Edward Taylor, and Joanne J. Taylor for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-001; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 5 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 6 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01763 was recorded from Michael A. Warner to Gene A. Warner for property located at Parcel: 1526-03-00-400-009; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $32,400.00.
On 07/21/2023 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2023R01766 was recorded from Nichole Guthridge (Administrator), Gwendolyn McTeer (Administrator), Myah Baker, and Duane E. Baker (Deceased) to Gwendolyn McTeer, Taylor Morgan McArthur, Logan Duane Baker, and Nichole Guthridge for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-100-020; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01769 was recorded from John C. Mikeworth, and Brenda L. Mikeworth to Taylor Clark for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-07-206-012; Subdivision: OAKLAWN B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $80,000.00.
On 07/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01774 was recorded from William G. Lockart, and Brian R. Green to Cordes Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-410-013; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
