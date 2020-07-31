The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 11:07 a.m. July 26 at the intersection of W. Evergreen and N. Fourth, a vehicle driven by Michael S. Mathy, 63, Effingham struck a stop sign owned by the city of Effingham.
At 10:04 p.m. July 26 20 feet west of the intersection of Technology and Network Centre, a vehicle driven by Mitchell L. Funneman, 41, Teutopolis, struck a deer.
At 2:14 p.m. July 27 at the intersection of S. Maple and W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Robert L. Koehler, 76, Flora, struck a vehicle driven by Monica M. Fopay, 43, Watson.
At 3:24 p.m. July 28 100 feet south of the intersection of N. Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Destiney D. Mayberry, 22, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shirley A. Vonderheide, 77, Stewardson. Mayberry was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
At 11:17 a.m. July 28 at the intersection of S. Willow and E. Grove, a vehicle driven by Jovan J. Loy, 30, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Brandon K. Collins, 31, Newton. Loy was ticketed for failure to yield.
At 4:56 p.m. July 29 at 1315 Althoff, a vehicle driven by Jesse A. Hundley, 30, Noble struck a vehicle driven by Sagan K. Hartman, 32, Effingham.
At 9:43 a.m. July 30 at the intersection of S. Banker and W. Section, a vehicle driven by Colt S. Buckels, 37, Olney, struck a vehicle driven by Fern L. Gillum, 80, Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.