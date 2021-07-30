The Effingham Police Department on Friday reported the following:
July 26, 2021
At 4:42 P.M. at the intersection of S. Banker and Eversman a vehicle driven by Tyler K. Lilly, 18, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Oscar V. Guiterrez Ruiz, 26, Effingham, causing Guiterrez Ruiz’ vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by Joan M. Lewis, 67, Louisville. No injuries. Lilly was ticketed for Failure to Yield. Guiterrez Ruiz wasticketed for No Valid Driver’s License and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
At 5:10 P.M. at the intersection of S. Raney and Wernsing a vehicle driven by Nicholas L. Deters, 59, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Travis A. Wakefield, 31, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 9:30 P.M. at the intersection of 4th and National an unknown vehicle rearended a vehicle driven by Douglas R. Wernsing, 62, Effingham. No injuries and no citations at this time.
July 27, 2021
At 7:50 A.M. at the intersection of 4th and Evergreen a vehicle driven by Brooke M. Mersman, 21, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kathy J. Haarmann, 39, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
July 28, 2021
Bryan K. Jones, 35, Effingham, Possession of Methamphetamine, Disorderly Conduct – False Police Report, Obstructing Justice.
