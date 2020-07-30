The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane J. Bohn, 47, Mason, July 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of aggravated domestic battery. Bohn was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Colton J. Evans, 20, St. Elmo, July 29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Evans posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyrstie M. Roderick, 29, Effingham, July 29 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. Roderick was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
