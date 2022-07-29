Effingham police on July 27 issues the following citations: Erin E. Bertiaux, 42, Effingham, Driving While License Suspended; and Kayla M. Kubina, 31, Vandalia, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
07-29-22 Effingham Police
