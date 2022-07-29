Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Brandon Piotrowski, 48, Pevely, Missouri, on July 28 on an Effingham County warrant for meth possession and a Fayette County warrant for driving without a license.
Effingham police and Effingham County deputies arrested Blake A. Beavers, 39, Effingham, on July 29 on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to state supported property.
Effingham police arrested Michelle Shelton, 45, Effingham, on July 29 on charge of aggravated battery to a police officer, assault.
Effingham police arrested Jazmine N. Fleming, 23, Beecher City, on July 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Effingham police arrested Jacob L. Holiday, 37, Effingham, on July 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
