Effingham police reported the following:
On July 25, 2020 at 6:31 a.m. at 1805 W. Fayette a semi driven by Richard G. Hurtle, 35, Osceola, IN, was making a right-hand turn and struck an unknown semi which was attempting to pass on the right side. No injuries and no citations at this time.
On July 16, 2020, Jesse L. Kollman, 19, Vandalia, was cited for trespassing. Kristen D. Angel, 23, St. Elmo, was cited for trespassing.
On July 18, 2020, John J. Kuhajda, 25, Shumway, was cited for Driving While License Suspended.
On July 25, 2020, Cole J. Lowe, 23, Effingham, was cited for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Tucker J. O’Hara, 33, Effingham, was cited for Domestic Battery and Obstructing Justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.