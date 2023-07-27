The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Katlynn Rhodes, 29, address unavailable, on July 25 in Effingham on a Fayette County warrant for forgery and an Effingham County attachment for contempt.
Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor Lindemann, 33, Newton, on July 26 in Watson on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham County deputies arrested Lenny Bond, 34, Watson, on July 26 in Watson on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kaitlyn Durbin, 22, Beecher City, on July 26 in Watson on charges of possession of 5-15 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham County deputies arrested Timothy Finfrock, 64, Effingham, on July 26 in Watson on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
Effingham police arrested Ashley Haarmann, 37, Effingham, on July 27 on a charge of DUI-alcohol.
