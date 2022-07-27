July 8, 2022 – July 15, 2022
On 07/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01816 was recorded from William H. Hawker to Prairie Holding Company Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-010; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01830 was recorded from the Village of Tower Hill to Jared Pieper, and Jennifer Pieper for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 32 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/11/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01822 was recorded from John A. Shuemaker, and Marjori E. Shuemaker to John A. Shuemaker (Trustee) of the John A. Shuemaker Trust 2022, and Marjorie E. Shuemaker (Trustee) of the Marjori E. Shuemaker Trust 2022 for property located at Parcel: 0115-34-00-400-002, 0115-34-00-400-003, 0115-35-00-100-004, 0115-35-00-100-006, 0115-35-00-300-001, 0115-35-00-400-001, and 0115-35-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SE, SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 07/11/2022 a SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED 2022R01824 was recorded from Peoples Bank and Trust to Jeannette R. Vernon for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-214-005; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 14 L: 5 OL: P:. $4,250.00.
On 07/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01825 was recorded from Virginia L. Hostetler to Brushed Salon and Spa Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-306-005; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 18 L: 4 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 18 L: 5 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 07/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01835 was recorded from Kirby E. Cole, Kevin L. Cole, Kayla B. Willis, and Lloyd E. Cole (Deceased) to Denise White for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-18-310-005; Subdivision: HERRICK B: 14 L: 12 OL: P:. $500.00.
On 07/11/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01849 was recorded from Holly Forsyth to Rebeca Voyles for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-305-018; Subdivision: DON RICHARDSONS B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and DON RICHARDSONS B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:. $140,000.00.
On 07/12/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01853 was recorded from Amy Suzanne Rademaker, Elizabeth Luann Thurman, Suellen H. Mackey, and Sullen H. Mackey (Trustee) of the Suellen H. Mackey Trust to Ethan Simmons, and Emily Simmons for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-20-411-001; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 22 L: 7 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 22 L: 8 OL: P:. $210,000.00.
On 07/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01858 was recorded from Rodney D. Hite, and Joyce A. Hite to Chancer Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-19-00-400-003, and 1001-19-00-400-018; Tract: SEC: 19 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $64,900.00.
On 07/13/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01862 was recorded from Steven D. Rankin, and Susan L. Rankin to Jeanne Walker for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-203-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:, and BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 07/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01863 was recorded from Joe David Voyles to Willie R. Johnson for property located at Parcel: 2205-33-20-412-010; Subdivision: WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 4 L: 1 OL: P:, and WA BATES ADD FINDLAY B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $35,000.00.
On 07/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01864 was recorded from Ashley N. Jones to Mark Tomazewski, and Pamula Tomazewski for property located at Parcel: 1812-30-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $22,500.00.
On 07/13/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01868 was recorded from Lynette R. Fleming (Trustee) of the James F. Fleming Living Trust to Kathryn Fleming-Kuhn, and Michael J. Fleming for property located at Parcel: 0603-23-00-300-012, 1001-24-00-100-004, and 1001-26-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, SEC: 24 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 07/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01872 was recorded from Jacob E. Thompson, and Shalyn N. Thompson to Andrea Estay, and Seth Largent for property located at Parcel: 0518-33-00-100-010; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW. $22,000.00.
On 07/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01875 was recorded from Karen K. Creviston to Timothy Oller, and Olivia Oller for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-205-010; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 5 L: 12 OL: P:. $16,500.00.
On 07/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01877 was recorded from Andrew J. Jansen, and Lisa K. Jansen to Ethan Smith, and Gail Smith for property located at Parcel: 0221-08-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $15,000.00.
On 07/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01882 was recorded from Jordan Smith to Foor Property Management for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-307-009; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 7 OL: P:, and JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 6 L: 8 OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 07/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01889 was recorded from Jimmy R. Mundell, and Connie L. Young to Lori Buff for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-07-210-004; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 1 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 11 L: 2 OL: P:. $55,000.00.
On 07/15/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01900 was recorded from Linda Stewardson, and Dorothy E. Townsend (Deceased) to Julie Fritchnitch for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-20-401-006; Subdivision: GETZ ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:. $119,900.00.
On 07/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01905 was recorded from James Shannon Benson to Michael D. Slifer (Trustee) of the Michael D. Slifer Trust, and Bradley W. Slifer (Trustee) of the Bradley W. Slifer Trust for property located at Parcel: 0819-32-00-300-012; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $25,090.00.
