July 16, 2021 – July 23, 2021
On 07/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02176 was recorded from John R. Armstrong, and Cheryl L. Armstrong to Walter E Ratliff Jr., and Juanita L. Ratliff for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-108-008; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 4 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02178 was recorded from Robert L. Montgomery, and Judy D. Montgomery to Isaac Woodard for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-206-008; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 3 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 4 OL: P:. $28,000.00.
On 07/16/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02190 was recorded from Barbara A. Piraino (Trustee), and Robert A. Hays (Trustee) of the BM Trust No. 091133 to Barbara A. Piraino, and Robert A. Hays for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-00-200-002; SEC: 31 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02191 was recorded from Larry E. Martin to Larry E. martin (Trustee) of the Larry E. Martin Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-404-005, and 2311-15-00-300-003; Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02198 was recorded from Timothy D. Bennett, and Terry E. Bennett to Doty Land Trust for property located at Parcel: 2409-34-00-100-002; SEC: 33 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT:. $120,000.00.
On 07/16/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02199 was recorded from Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund LLC. to Bill Linville, and Brandi Linville for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-302-004; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 20 L: OL: P:. $22,000.00.
On 07/19/2021 a DEED 2021R02209 was recorded from Merilyn Foster (Trustee) of the Lloyd and Merilyn Foster Trust to Merilyn Foster (Trustee) of the Lloyd Foster Family Trust for property located at SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 07/19/2021 a DEED 2021R02210 was recorded from Merilyn Foster (Trustee) of the Lloyd Foster Family Trust to Merilyn Foster (Trustee) of the Lloyd and Merilyn Foster Trust for property located at Parcel: 1526-11-00-300-006; SEC: 11 TWP: 9 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 07/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02215 was recorded from Ryan Barnes, and Olivia Barnes FKA Olivia Younker to Justin Lewis, and Samantha Lewis for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-202-009, and 1001-31-08-202-010; Subdivision: ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:, and ELEANOR GRAYS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 9 OL: P:. $183,000.00.
On 07/19/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02220 was recorded from Joseph E. Cirone, and James E. Cirone (Deceased) to The Village of Findlay for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-104-013, and 1208-03-05-104-014; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 5 L: 10 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 5 L: 11 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 07/20/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R02227 was recorded from Stephen Douglas Ruot (Trustee) of Trust No. 072529, L & F Ruot MNRTA # 072529 to Erin A. Bender for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-203-005; Subdivision: FRIEDLEY & BUCKS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:, and FRIEDLEY & BUCKS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 2 OL: P:. $99,000.00.
On 07/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02229 was recorded from Curtis A. Meadows, and Joyce A. Meadows to Mitchell W. Rawlings, and Angela K. Rawlings for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-12-202-021; Subdivision: REIDS 1ST ADD B: L: 4 OL: P:. $110,000.00.
On 07/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02234 was recorded from Daniel Sudkamp, Jeffrey Sudkamp, Brian Sudkamp, Alan Sudkamp, Phillip Sudkamp, and Julie Probst (trustee) of the Sandra Sudkamp Trust to Jared E. Sudkamp, and Caitlin S. Sudkamp for property located at Parcel: 0221-27-00-400-005; SEC: 27 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE. $450,540.00.
On 07/21/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R02242 was recorded from Harry W. Miller to Carla Miller for property located at Parcel: 1001-24-00-200-004; SEC: 24 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 07/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02244 was recorded from Brent Weakly, and Carissa Weakly FKA Carissa Burge to Beverly A. Weakly for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-07-201-002; Subdivision: PONTING & OTHERS B: 7 L: 3 OL: P:, and PONTING & OTHERS B: 7 L: 4 OL: P:. $93,000.00.
On 07/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02247 was recorded from Wayne S. Gray, and Deborah D. Gray to Spruce St. Properties LLC. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-313-003; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 10 L: 4 OL: P:, CRANE & STEVENSON B: 10 L: 5 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 10 L: 6 OL: P:. $240,000.00.
On 07/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02249 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Trent D. Uphoff for property located at SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02250 was recorded from Tony A. Uphoff, and Deanna S. Uphoff to Troy A. Uphoff for property located at SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 07/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02253 was recorded from Katheryn F. Eidler to Joshua Dodd for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-19-409-014; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, and DANIEL EARP 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:. $130,000.00.
On 07/23/2021 a DEED OF EXECUTOR 2021R02269 was recorded from Kurt Kennell, and Harold R. Kennell (Deceased) to Ronald Roy Stephens for property located at Parcel: 1812-36-00-400-004; SEC: 36 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $45,000.00.
On 07/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R02270 was recorded from Brock Dunaway to CI Restorations LLC for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-103-008; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 25 L: 3 OL: P:. $45,900.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.