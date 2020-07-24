Effingham Police reported the following incidents:
On July 17 at 7:36 A.M. at 1701 W. Evergreen an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Canada Cartage, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. No injuries and no citations at this time.
On July 17 at 10:39 A.M. at the intersection of Banker and Fayette a vehicle driven by Kevin R. Garrett, 47, Edgewood, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Patty L. Kuhlig, 63, Louisville. No injuries and no citations.
On July 20 at 12:42 P.M. at 708 S. 5th a box truck driven by Joseph H. Goeckner, 31, Dieterich, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jonathan Stephens, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
On July 21 at 12:28 P.M. at the intersection of Evergreen and Pelican a vehicle driven by Michael J. Defend, 53, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Dennis C. Heynen, 43, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
