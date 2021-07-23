The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 2:00 P.M. July 21 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette a vehicle driven by Lori M. Flach, 55, Montrose, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Sierra L. Frank, 26, Effingham.
• Robert J. Beckler III, 25, Effingham was cited July 21 for driving while license was revoked.
• Kari M. Harris, 45, Effingham, was cited July 22 for theft.
