The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Misty D. Travis, 41, Newton, July 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court. Travis was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Richard E. Evans, 26, Beecher City, July 22 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal adult use of cannabis by driver and speeding. Evans was given a notice to appear in court and released.
