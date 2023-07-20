The Effingham County Jail reported the following:

Effingham County deputies arrested Alison S. Rostek, 33, Toledo, on July 18 on and Effingham County warrant for contempt.

Effingham police arrested Sean E. Morris, 50, Shumway, twice on July 8 on separate charges of criminal trespass to real property – first at 12:08 p.m. in Effingham and again at 3:36 p.m. in Effingham.

Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 33, Newton, on July 20 in Effingham on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

Tags

Trending Video