The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham County deputies arrested Ian J. Filban, 31, Effingham, on July 15 in Altamont on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to real property, criminal damage to government supported property, resisting a peace officer, aggravated battery in a public place, burglary, resisting a peace officer with injury, aggravated assault to a peace officer.
Effingham police arrested Christopher M. Kozak, 33, Vandalia, on July 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, tampering with security systems.
Effingham police arrested Kasi N. Rootz, 29, Vandalia, on July 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams ogf meth, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.
