July 1, 2022 – July 8, 2022
On 07/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRRANTY 2022R01774 was recorded from Cheryl Lynn Schrock, Cynthia Denise Haney, and Deborah Christine Hoem to Dustin V. Christensen, and Jennifer L. Christensen for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-111-010; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $199,900.00.
On 07/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01777 was recorded from Joseph Amato, and Emily Miller Amato to Donald R. Georges III, and Peggy Denise Griffin for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-301-010; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 12 L: 9 OL: P:. $147,000.00.
On 07/05/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01783 was recorded from Jesse Dee Von Brandt, and Rachel Brandt to Frankie Dee Brandt, and Frenchie Dee Von Brandt (Trustee) of the Frenchie Dee Von Brandt Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 07/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01790 was recorded from Tomstan Partnership to Van R. Sampson, and Michelle Y. Walsh for property located at Parcel: 1208-01-01-101-002; Subdivision: MARINA CROSSING B: L: 2 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 07/05/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01792 was recorded from LCD Holdings Llc. to Luke E. Nohren, and Stephanie L. Nohren for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-301-011; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 9 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $40,300.00.
On 07/06/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R01798 was recorded from Richard W. Harley to Richard W. Harley (Trustee) of the Richard W. Harley Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-13-00-100-010, 1404-13-00-300-005, and 1404-13-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 13 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 13 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 07/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01799 was recorded from Mark A. Luce to Mark A. Luce (Trustee) of the Mark A. Luce 2020 Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 07/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01800 was recorded from Shane Fox, and Leah Fox to Fox and Austin Masonry & Concrete Construction Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-05-115-003, and 2013-18-05-115-005; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $50,000.00.
On 07/07/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01808 was recorded from Janet K. Riggins (Trustee) of the Riggins Family Trust to Janet K. Riggins for property located at Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 7 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 07/08/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01816 was recorded from William H. Hawker to Prairie Holding Company Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-23-05-102-010; Subdivision: WM E MCCORMICK ADD B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
