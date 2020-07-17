The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tanner J. Prather, 21, Vandalia, July 16 on a court motion to detain on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Prather was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew E. Welter, 32 , Altamont, July 16 on a violation of bail bond. Welter was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge.
- Effingham police arrested Dylan K. McDaniel, 30, Effingham, July 16 on a charge of domestic battery. McDaniel was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond.
