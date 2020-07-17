The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 10:18 a.m. July 13 at the intersection of E. Fayette and S. Fourth, a vehicle driven by Marshall V. Slingerland, 87, Neoga, struck a vehicle driven by Kate A. Pagel, 49, Edgewood.
At 2:15 p.m. July 14 at 105 E. Jefferson, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Stacy A. Taylor, Mason.
At 4:48 p.m. July 15 at the intersection of W. Wernsing and S. Raney, a vehicle driven by Dexter H. Hille, 29, Watson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jonathan H. Schultz, 23, Stewardson.
