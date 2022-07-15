The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Kerry J. Kline, 35, Effingham, July 14 on a St. Charles County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kline was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Tersh S. Scamihorn, 48, Columbus, Indiana, July 14 on a Virgo County, Indiana warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charges of dealing methamphetamine of 10 or more grams, possession of between 10-18 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scamihorn was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Chelsey N. Westbrook, 26, Charleston, July 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Westbrook was in jail at last check.
• Effingham Police Department arrested Kendra K. Jones, 27, Effingham, July 14 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of retail theft. Jones was released to Coles County authorities.
• Illinois State Police arrested Matthew R. Smith, 40, Washington, July 15 on charges of possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card and possession of ammo with a revoked FOID. Smith was given a notice to appear per Effingham County States Attorney Bryan Kibler and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Kiauma M. Flack, 39, Effingham, July 15 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and a Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Flack was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.