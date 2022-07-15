The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
• At 7:43 p.m. June 29 at 1701 W. Evergreen a semi driven by Solomon M. Hutcherson, 49, Racine, WI, struck a semi driven by Jose L. Salgado, 40, Carrizo Springs, TX.
• At 3:12 p.m. July 13 at 410 S. Willow a vehicle driven by Kaylie N. Corman, 37, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Seth M. Crow, 32, Franklin.
• At 3:22 p.m. July 13 500 feet south of the intersection of S. Banker and W. Fayette a vehicle driven by Tyler L. Tracy, 25, Altamont, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Mary L. Schaefer, 87, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
• Kaleb N. Halverson, 35, Joplin, Missouri, was cited July 8 for Driving While License Revoked.
• Tristan S. Durre, 26, Effingham, cited July 13 for Violation Order of Protection and Resisting a Peace Officer.
