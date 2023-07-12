June 23, 2023 – June 30, 2023
On 06/23/2023 a CORP DEED 2023R01506 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc, to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/23/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01509 was recorded from Lucien C. Kapp to Lucien C. Kapp, and Brigitta U. Kapp for property located at Parcel: 0918-15-00-100-001, 0918-16-00-400-001, 1208-09-00-300-004, 1208-09-00-400-004, 1208-10-00-300-002, and 1208-21-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/23/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01514 was recorded from Bryan A. Stevens, and Trisha Diane Stevens to Bryan A. Stevens, and Trisha Diane Stevens for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-102-005, and 1208-03-06-103-008; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 9 L: 15 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01519 was recorded from Bonnie M. Vonderheide, Dennis D. Fry, Greg L. Fry, Shelly K. Schwabe, and Sabrina A. Koppleman to Tyler R. Schwabe, and Kristina N. Schwabe for property located at Parcel: 1520-22-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 22 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $125,000.00.
On 06/26/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01521 was recorded from Kimberly Locke to Myah Welton for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-208-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 4TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 4TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:. $155,000.00.
On 06/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01525 was recorded from Robin Robertson to Michael Litz for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-216-003; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 16 L: 5 OL: P:. $78,900.00.
On 06/27/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01528 was recorded from Lucas C. Furr to Cindy L. Hudson for property located at Parcel: 1812-13-04-401-014; Subdivision: REIMER MOBILE HOME NO 1 B: L: 14 OL: P:. $122,500.00.
On 06/27/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01529 was recorded from Shelbyville Event Center Llc. to Earl D. Peifer, and Brittany Tayenner for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-221-001; Subdivision: W W THORNTONS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/27/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01530 was recorded from Shelbyville Sports Center Inc. to Earl Peifer, and Bret Peifer for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-06-109-001, 2013-18-06-109-002, and 2013-18-06-109-005; Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 06/27/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01538 was recorded from Kasey J. Fitzgerald to Andrew D. Fitzgerald for property located at Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 5 L: 5 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01544 was recorded from Steven Harmon, Alice M. Icenogle, Joyce A. Helmbacher, Doris J. Harmon, James H. Harmon, and Paul R. Harmon to Lawrence C. Harmon for property located at Parcel: 2127-08-00-400-005; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $24,000.00.
On 06/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01550 was recorded from Lois J. France, and Connie S. Butler to Timmie L. Riley for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-13-301-006; Subdivision: GARDEN ACRES B: L: 6 OL: P:. $134,000.00.
On 06/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01552 was recorded from Real Estate Llc. to Mark L. Nugent, and Samuel Nugent for property located at Parcel: 1707-25-00-400-014; Tract: SEC: 25 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $40,000.00.
On 06/28/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01557 was recorded from Cody D. Warner, and Tyson J. Warner to Edward D. Turner, and Deborah L. Turner for property located at Parcel: 0115-03-00-400-007; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $27,000.00.
On 06/29/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01561 was recorded from Jonathan W. Mars, and Amanda J. Mars to KLB Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-08-201-054; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUBDIV #1 B: L: 2 OL: P:. $75,000.00.
On 06/29/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01564 was recorded from Raymond Victor Preiksaitis (Trustee) of the Preiksaitis Trust to Jonas Preiksaitis Great Grandchildren Trust, and Irena Preiksaitis Mcrary for property located at Parcel: 1116-11-02-101-003, and 1116-11-02-101-004; Subdivision: BEYERS LAKE ESTATES B: L: 69 OL: P:, and BEYERS LAKE ESTATES B: L: 70 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/29/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01572 was recorded from Hanfland Painting Contractors Llc to Jag Elks Llc for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-08-205-007, and 2127-14-08-205-008; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and TOWN OF SIGEL B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:. $225,000.00.
On 06/29/2023 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01574 was recorded from Hanfland Painting Contractors Llc to Jansen Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-11-201-004, 2127-14-11-206-001, and 2127-14-11-206-002; Subdivision: HOFFMANS SUB B: 15 L: 3 OL: P:, , and HOFFMANS SUB B: 15 L: 5 OL: P:; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE. $225,000.00.
On 06/29/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01577 was recorded from Shirley A. Polk to Kyle E. Vanscyoc, and Jenna L. Vanscoyc for property located at Parcel: 1812-16-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $213,500.00.
On 06/29/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01579 was recorded from David L. Askins, and Judy L. Askins to Shelley L. Roberts for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-101-004; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 2 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $197,000.00.
On 06/30/2023 an EXECUTOR DEED 2023R01591 was recorded from Jean Marie Wichman (Executor), Samuel Arnold Strohl (Deceased), and Dr. Franz Lower (Executor) to Caesar Oscar Girod, and Christine Shulock Girod for property located at Parcel: 2013-16-00-400-008; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE SE. $374.900.00.
On 06/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01595 was recorded from Vincent . Warren, and Autumn D. Warren FKA Autumn D. Buus to Shelbyco Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-207-004; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 7 L: 7 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 7 L: 8 OL: P:. $154,900.00.
On 06/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01596 was recorded from Trent Boehm, and Rhiannon Boehm to Jimmy Shaffer for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-303-002; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:, and CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 3 L: 7 OL: P:. $18,000.00.
On 06/30/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01597 was recorded from Shelby County State Bank (Trustee) of the Trust Number 115 to The Inn crowd Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-307-001, and 2013-07-18-307-002; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 20 L: 1 OL: P:, CRANE & STEVENSON B: 20 L: 2 OL: P:, CRANE & STEVENSON B: 20 L: 3 OL: P:, CRANE & STEVENSON B: 20 L: 4 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 20 L: 5 OL: P:. $1,073.000.00.
On 06/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01603 was recorded from Kenneth W. Fry, and Nancy A. Fry to The Inn Crowd Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-309-003, 2013-07-18-307-003, and 2013-07-18-307-009; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 19 L: 2 OL: P:, and CRANE & STEVENSON B: 20 L: 7 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 06/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01604 was recorded from Paul Tabbart to Paul E. Tabbert, and Teresa A. Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 1520-08-00-300-010; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 06/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01604 was recorded from Gerald Hewing to Rita Hewing for property located at Parcel: 2127-14-11-204-016; Subdivision: TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 25 OL: P:, TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 26 OL: P:, TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 27 OL: P:, and TOWN OF SIGEL B: 11 L: 28 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/30/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01610 was recorded from Candy A. Jaquette to Vincent S. Warren, and Autumn D. Warren for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-16-401-013; Subdivision: DANIEL GREGORY ADD SHELBYVILLE B: L: 18 OL: P:. $163,000.00.
On 06/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01612 was recorded from Rob Pfeiffer, and Kara Pfeiffer to Kara K. Pfeiffer Trust for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-104-007, 1208-03-05-104-008, 1208-03-05-104-009, and 1208-03-05-104-010; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 5 L: 8 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01613 was recorded from Robert A. Pfeiffer, and Kara K. Pfeiffer to Robert Allen Pfeiffer Trust for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-11-208-006; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 2 OL: P:, and C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 8 L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/30/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01614 was recorded from Bryan A. Stevens to Daren Summers for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-06-103-008; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 9 L: 15 OL: P:. $0.00.
