The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham police arrested Benjamin A. Ibarra Centeno, 46, Effingham, on July 9 on charges of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
Effingham police arrested Feliciano Beltran, 31, Effingham, on July 10 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham police arrested Shane Reeves, 35, Jewett, on July 10 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than five grams of meth.
