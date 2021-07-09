The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Troy L. Grove, 57, Effingham, July 8 on a Clay County warrant for violation of a stalking with no contact order. Grove was transported to Clay County.
• Effingham City Police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 38, Effingham, July 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Loy was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Andrew M. Keller, 21, Effingham, July 8 on a charge of domestic battery. Keller was given a recognizance bond and was released.
