The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

• Effingham City Police arrested Troy L. Grove, 57, Effingham, July 8 on a Clay County warrant for violation of a stalking with no contact order. Grove was transported to Clay County.

• Effingham City Police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 38, Effingham, July 8 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Loy was in jail at last check.

• Effingham City Police arrested Andrew M. Keller, 21, Effingham, July 8 on a charge of domestic battery. Keller was given a recognizance bond and was released.

 

