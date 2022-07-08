The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City Police arrested Reva K. Rahn, 33, Beecher City, July 7 on a charge of theft over $500. Rahn posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested David G. Houston, 41, Greenbrier, Arkansas, July 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no insurance. Houston posted $350 and was released.
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Westen P. Giles, 24, Stewardson, July 7, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of theft control intent – $500 to $10,000. Giles posted $425 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Ruben Nicolas Demetrio, 21, Effingham, July 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle when registration is suspended and possession of alcohol by a driver. Demetrio posted $300 and was released.
