The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- Rhiannon M. Thompson, 35, Effingham, was cited July 1 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Jerome A. Wagnon, 33, Effingham, was cited July 3 for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
- At 2:30 p.m. July 2 at the intersection of Maple and Shelby, a vehicle driven by Larry E. Hyatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Natalie K. Borries, 28, Effingham.
