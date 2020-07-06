The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael E. Cowger, 35, Dieterich, July 6 on an Illinois Department of Corrections mittimus for a two-year sentence. Cowger was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Malarie S. Goff, 35, Bicknel, Indiana, July 6 on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Goff posted $575 and was released.
