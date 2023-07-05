June 16, 2023 – June 23, 2023
On 06/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01460 was recorded from Hannah N. Firnhaber, and Martha A. Firnhaber to Marley Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-13-305-016; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 3 L: 8 OL: P:. $58,000.00.
On 06/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01463 was recorded from Tucker Cripe, and Hannah Cripe FKA Hannah Meyerholtz to Walter F. Gonyer Jr., and Tina M. Gonyer for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-07-220-001, and 2013-18-07-220-004; Subdivision: THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 3 OL: P:, THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 4 OL: P:, THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 5 OL: P:, and THOMAS LEWIS B: 17 L: 6 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 06/16/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R0`469 was recorded from Brian Halbrook, and Cynthia Halbrook to Spencer E. Halbrook for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-00-400-023; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $20,000.00.
On 06/20/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01480 was recorded from Sophia Susanne Frichtl to Lee Andrew Jansen for property located at Parcel: 0221-24-00-300-008; Tract: SEC: 24 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 06/20/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01482 was recorded from Jacob A. Hortenstine to Colby B. Johnston, and Rebecca L. Johnston for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-14-305-006; Subdivision: COWDEN B: L: OL: P:. $66,500.00.
On 06/20/2023 a TRUSTEE DEED 2023R01485 was recorded from Melba M. Storm (Trustee) of the Storm Land Trust to Dylan M. Meadows for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-20-402-017; Subdivision: A F VAN RHEEDEN 2ND STRASBURG B: 4 L: 3 OL: P:. $163,500.00.
On 06/21/2023 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2023R01489 was recorded from Todd V. Dudley, and Billie J. Dudley to Larry Thrall, and Cheryl Pettyjohn for property located at Parcel: 1707-15-17-314-006; Subdivision: MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 1 L: 10 OL: P:, MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and MIDDLESWORTHS 2ND ADD B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $5,000.00.
On 06/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01490 was recorded from William D. England, and Gilda D. England to Brandy Rowley, and David Rowley for property located at Tract: SEC: 18 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW;. $0.00.
On 06/21/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01491 was recorded from Lacey S. Splittorff to James D. Splittorff for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-111-008; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/22/2023 a CEMETERY DEED 2023R01495 was recorded from Cochrans Grove Cemetery Association to Gregg N. Miles, and Dianne L. Miles. $500.00.
On 06/23/2023 a CORP DEED 2023R01506 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc, to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/23/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01509 was recorded from Lucien C. Kapp to Lucien C. Kapp, and Brigitta U. Kapp for property located at Parcel: 0918-15-00-100-001, 0918-16-00-400-001, 1208-09-00-300-004, 1208-09-00-400-004, 1208-10-00-300-002, and 1208-21-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 15 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 16 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:, SEC: 21 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/23/2023 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2023R01514 was recorded from Bryan A. Stevens, and Trisha Diane Stevens to Bryan A. Stevens, and Trisha Diane Stevens for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-102-005, and 1208-03-06-103-008; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 10 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 11 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 3 L: 9 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 9 L: 15 OL: P:. $0.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.