June 24, 2022 – July 1, 2022
On 06/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01680 was recorded from Ed’s Garage Llc. to Jay A. Toler for property located at Parcel: 2311-22-08-209-001, and 2311-22-08-210-001; Subdivision: TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 1 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 2 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 3 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 4 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 5 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 15 L: 6 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 1 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 2 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 3 OL: P:, TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 4 OL: P:, and TOWER HILL B: 16 L: 5 OL: P:. $40,000.00.
On 06/24/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01682 was recorded from Ralph Syrcle, Ralph Mart Syrcle, and Joyce Syrcle to Kyle Luesmann for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-14-302-003; Subdivision: DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 6 OL: P:, DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 7 OL: P:, and DAVID HUDSONS B: 1 L: 8 OL: P:. $82,000.00.
On 06/27/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01685 was recorded from The Village of Tower Hill to Derrick J. Osborn, and Sarah Krydnski for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-19-406-001; Subdivision: CORLEYS ADD TOWER HILL B: 1 L: OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/27/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01694 was recorded from Beverly Ann Rarick (Executor), James Alan Rarick (Executor), and James Duane Rarick (Deceased) to Beverly Ann Rarick (Trustee), and James Alan Rarick (Trustee) of the James Duane Rarick Real Estate Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 2 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE. $0.00.
On 06/27/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01695 was recorded from Denise M. Brant to Richard C. Simons for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-11-205-001; Subdivision: WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 1 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 2 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:, and WINDSOR HEIGHTS B: 2 L: 9 OL: P:. $60,000.00.
On 06/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01704 was recorded from Thomas Macmullen to Jessie L. Knearem for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-019; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 17 OL: P:, and RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 18 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01705 was recorded from Richard V. Fulk (Trustee) of the Richard D. Fulk Trust to Fulk Land Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0603-04-00-200-005, 1001-29-00-300-017, 1001-29-00-400-007, 1001-29-00-400-008, 1001-29-00-400-009, 1001-29-00-400-010, 1001-33-00-300-002, and 1001-33-00-400-003; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 29 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 33 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 33 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 4 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $0.00.
On 06/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01707 was recorded from John W. Frederick II, and Jaclyn Frederick to Jessie Newton, and Sarah Newton for property located at Parcel: 0918-09-00-200-009; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT:. $215,000.00.
On 06/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01713 was recorded from Tamela A. Smith to JRK Consulting Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-305-007; Subdivision: SHELBY PLACE RESIDENTIAL ASSOCIATION B: L: 1 OL: P:. $85,000.00.
On 06/28/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R01714 was recorded from James R. Killam Jr. to JRK Jr. Consulting Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-305-009; Subdivision: SHELBY PLACE RESIDENTIAL ASSOCIATION B: L: 3 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 06/28/2022 an ADMINISTRATOR DEED 2022R01722 was recorded from Carla Yvette Johnston, and Janet Sue Rentfro (Deceased) to Ryan Reynolds, and Erica Reynolds for property located at Parcel: 0819-29-00-400-003, and 0819-29-00-400-004; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $95,000.00.
On 06/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01726 was recorded from Craig Saddoris, and Michele Saddoris to Dillon Birch for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-12-204-002; Subdivision: C C SCOVILS 2ND ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:. $120,000.00.
On 06/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01728 was recorded from Phyllis R. Scoles (Trustee) of the Donald L. and Phyllis R. Scoles Trust to Chad Walk for property located at Parcel: 0221-23-00-300-006; Tract: SEC: 23 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $240,000.00.
On 06/29/2022 a CORPORATION DEED 2022R01733 was recorded from K & K Farms Inc. to Kellie A. Kuhn for property located at Tract: SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE SW, and SEC: 28 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 06/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01734 was recorded from Mark Richard Michael, and Becky Jo Michael to Trent R. Mette for property located at Parcel: 1116-29-11-202-002; Subdivision: OCONEE B: 9 L: 4 OL: P:, and OCONEE B: 9 L: 5 OL: P:. $65,000.00.
On 06/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01738 was recorded from Dakota Burditt, and Tristin Clark NKA Tristin Burditt to Steven L. Angle, and Linda A. Angle for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-303-001; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 6 OL: P:, MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 7 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 9 L: 8 OL: P:. $145,000.00.
On 06/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01745 was recorded from Walter L. Spain, and Judith G. Spain to Shelby Electric Cooperative Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1812-12-00-400-025; Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $480,000.00.
On 06/29/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R01747 was recorded from Christopher A. Goen (Executor), Jaylene K. Johnson (Deceased) to Jeffrey Rohr, and Christina Rohr for property located at Parcel: 1614-35-17-303-015; Subdivision: JF KULLS B: L: 17 OL: P:. $66,500.00.
On 06/30/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R01751 was recorded from Elizabeth E. Nohren (Trustee) of the Elizabeth E. Nohren 2013 Trust to Edgar D. Perry, and Christie E. Perry for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-15-409-012; Subdivision: EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 3 L: 1 OL: P:, and EARP & TACKETTS ADD B: 3 L: 2 OL: P:. $140,000.00.
On 06/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01755 was recorded from Darrell Nohren, and Dianne Nohren to Elizabeth E. Nohren (Trustee), of the Elizabeth E. Nohren Trust for property located at Parcel: 0918-03-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $155,000.00.
On 06/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01759 was recorded from David L. Brummer, and Gloria A. Brummer to Brett D. Brummer for property located at Parcel: 1208-29-00-100-031, and 1208-30-00-200-019; Tract: SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $8,560.00.
On 07/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01774 was recorded from Cheryl Lynn Schrock, Cynthia Denise Haney, and Deborah Christine Hoem to Dustin V. Christensen, and Jennifer L. Christensen for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-10-111-010; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT:. $199,900.00.
On 07/01/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R01777 was recorded from Joseph Amoto, and Emily Miller Amato to Donald R. Georges III, and Peggy Denise Griffin for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-301-010; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 12 L: 9 OL: P:. $147,000.00.
